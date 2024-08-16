"I Am Not Invisible" with Betty Perkins

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





EIleen Tesch speaks with Betty Perkins about what "I Am Not Invisible" means. Betty talks about women who have been abused and explains that those who have experienced abuse are not invisible, encouraging women to get their voices out there and seek help, whether that be notifying law enforcement or turning your life to Jesus.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/