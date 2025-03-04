Shuaa Kamamji Freed in the Taufan Al-Ahrar Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shuaa Kamamji, from the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, was released as part of the Taufan Al-Ahrar prisoner exchange deal after serving 21 and a half years in the occupation’s prisons. He was originally sentenced to 25 years before his release.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 27/02/2025
