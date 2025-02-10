BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IGNORANT MORONS SUPPORTED TRUMP /AMERICA #1 TERRORISTS IN WORLD
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
297 views • 7 months ago

King Trump deserves nothing but a common law grand jury

The American people have blood all over their hands from Gaza

The world watches as the USA implodes

The American people sit back do nothing as Israeli controlled terrorists run country

Trump is bought and paid for he is a central banker maggot

All the guns in the world and the American people don't know how to fight

The only positive is the world sees everything clearly now

Arrest Trump, Biden, Clinton's, Obama's, Bushes and many more

Ignorance remains the enemy and USA leads the world on this front


There is only ONE solution... common law courts moving against all involved.

We have treason occurring in every country around the world

The people in every country better gather soon and round all this evil up

Otherwise it is civil war and that is what bankers want totally collapse of society


They will help transition by collapsing markets

With many idiots and their pathetic platforms pushing bit coin digital currencies

Plays right into their hands... can't fix stupid


We must awake and fight this evil... time has come.


No one is coming to save us... not Military, Police, Politicians or Courts OR God....it's on we the people period.


If mankind does not wake up and wake up fast we are finished.


Massive death and destruction occurring in all countries and genocide.


Covid 19 a PROVEN LIE...

Never existed [purified or isolated as required] 230 FOI's and counting prove it


WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM IS THE ONLY SITE WITH THE SOLUTION


ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE CORRUPT SERVICE CORPORATIONS


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


Every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join Christopher James to learn the truth and the solution for our world


To support your health like never before and Christopher James


Purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies

To address EMF mitigation we are bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/


God Speed and God Bless


trumpcorruptionmilitaryvaccinationsknowledgetruthisraelfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filings
