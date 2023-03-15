Mike Lindell: Fighting for Election Integrity Against the Uniparty

Mike Lindell has been at the forefront of the legal crusade against voter fraud in 2020, and he is not giving up.

In this interview with The New American, Mr. Lindell discusses his ongoing efforts to secure future elections; his potential lawsuit against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy over the release of the January 6th footage exclusively to Tucker Carlson of Fox News; and his personal spiritual journey depicted in the book What Are The Odds?

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

