Scott Ritter details Russia's battlefield advantage ahead of Alaska summit

💬 The Russian military has mastered drone warfare, counter-drone warfare, and new battlefield tactics to the point where its advance has become “an irreversible process,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.

💬 “There’s nothing that can be done. Nothing can be done to stop this. The advantage is 100% Russia, and we’re looking at the Ukrainians on the verge of total collapse,” Ritter stressed.