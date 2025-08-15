Scott Ritter details Russia's battlefield advantage ahead of Alaska summit - clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Ritter details Russia's battlefield advantage ahead of Alaska summit
💬 The Russian military has mastered drone warfare, counter-drone warfare, and new battlefield tactics to the point where its advance has become “an irreversible process,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.
💬 “There’s nothing that can be done. Nothing can be done to stop this. The advantage is 100% Russia, and we’re looking at the Ukrainians on the verge of total collapse,” Ritter stressed.