Today we are joined by Dr. Regina Watteel. Dr. Watteel holds a PhD in statistics and is the author of Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. Her book looks at what lengths ideologically or financially-driven researchers and politicians go to impose their will upon others.

On a happier note, Mark Savoia will join us from Costa Rica to talk about living the Pura Vida lifestyle.





Mark Savoia: +1-519-942-7608





Fisman’s Folly: https://www.amazon.ca/Fismans-Fraud-Rise-Canadian-Science/dp/1988363241





Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]





Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN

























☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson