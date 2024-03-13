© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we are joined by Dr. Regina Watteel. Dr. Watteel holds a PhD in statistics and is the author of Fisman’s Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. Her book looks at what lengths ideologically or financially-driven researchers and politicians go to impose their will upon others.
On a happier note, Mark Savoia will join us from Costa Rica to talk about living the Pura Vida lifestyle.
Mark Savoia: +1-519-942-7608
Fisman’s Folly: https://www.amazon.ca/Fismans-Fraud-Rise-Canadian-Science/dp/1988363241
Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]
Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN
☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆
~ L I N K S ~
➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]
➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/
➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler
➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv
➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn