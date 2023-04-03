Prigozhin (owner of wagner PMC), who has disappeared from the air since Friday, has reappeared. With good news: BAKHMUT IS TAKEN

“April 2, 2023, 23:00. We hoisted the Russian flag with the inscription "Good memory to Vladlen Tatarsky" and the flag of PMC "Wagner" on the city administration of Bakhmut. Legally Bakhmut is taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western regions."

The head of the PMC 'Wagner', Yevgeny Prigozhin, later said that the decision on how the “Bakhmut meat grinder” would take place was made by the commanders of the “orchestra” back in the summer. In addition, General of the Army Sergei Surovikin, then Commander of the United Forces, took part in the development of the operation.

--- Separate info, below:

Today April 2, 2023, Vladlen Tatarsky was murdered.

An RBC source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that FSB explosives technicians are working at the explosion site in St. Petersburg

The number of victims of the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg increased to 25 people, 19 were hospitalized - Beglov

The IED that exploded in St. Petersburg in the cafe where Vladlen Tatarsky died was hidden in a figurine that was presented to the military commander - Ministry of Internal AffairsAccording to the preliminary version, the device was activated remotely . The fact that the girl was the initiator of the explosion is one of the versions. It is possible that other people are behind the murder. “The event was known in advance,” the source says. The information that an assassination attempt on Vladlen Tatarsky was being prepared was known to the Russian special services for a long time. It was also included in the "Peacemaker" database.

Daria Trepova, a resident of St. Petersburg, has been detained on suspicion of murdering war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky, an informed source told Interfax on Sunday.

