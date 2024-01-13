Create New Account
US Navy Soldiers Missing Since Day Of Airstrikes On Houthis; Last Seen Off Nearby Somalia Coast
Two US Navy sailors were reported missing off the Somalia coast on January 11. The naval commandos were on a sea mission when the incident occurred. The US Central Command said in a statement that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate the missing sailors.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
missingsomaliaus navy sailors

