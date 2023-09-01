The Truman Show | ODD TV



Based on a true story | Under the Dome



If you’ve ever seen the movie The Truman Show, you can see how it’s a lot like waking up. Waking up to this fake reality that we find ourselves living in. News stories are completely fabricated and are crafted to instill fear into the population and divide the people along with religion and politics. The education system is a brainwashing machine in place to teach slaves how to function with a sh!tty job in a society that is crumbling by design. The allopathic medical system harms people, instead of healing them or teaching them how to heal. The food isn’t real, the drinks aren’t real and The movie, music, fashion, and adult film industries are all highly responsible for fueling this toxic environment that’s constantly degrading around us. When one begins to see all this and awaken from a lifetime of deception, it’s very much reminiscent of the character Truman of the Truman Show.



