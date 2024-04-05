BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Kerry’s Daughter Says BILLIONS of Humans Must Die for the ‘New World Order’
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
397 views • 04/05/2024

John Kerry’s daughter Vanessa has celebrated her promotion to the World Economic Forum’s board of Agenda Contributors by urging the elitist organization to transform itself into a world government and seize total control of humanity, regardless of whether “we the people” consent.


According to Vanessa Kerry, the time is ripe for a globalist coup d’etat which utilizes the control mechanisms in the World Health Organization’s pandemic treaty to create a world government that answers to nobody.


Explaining that humanity has been “softened up” by the Covid pandemic, Kerry outlined disturbing plans to ramp up an agenda of fear-mongering propaganda about climate change to terrorize humanity into giving up the last of our rapidly diminishing freedoms.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi
