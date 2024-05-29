Trump trial: Judge excuses jurors, ending first day of deliberations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first day of jury deliberations in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial has concluded after the panel sent two notes to the judge.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html