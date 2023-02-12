The Last Days or End Times of Satan's rule over humanity

We are in the end times or the last days of the bibles of men as the Bible from the Lord is being restored over the next 43 years, Dan. 12:4; Neh; Micah 7:15; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Joel 2; Acts 2:17, etc. Satan, the man who brought suffering, sin and death to the world Rom. 5:12. He, the antichrist, and other demons, spirits of dead evil men, are denying the second coming of the Lord. They are pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4, and lying to us, persuading us that men have been able to worship as we chose and give to the world bibles and religions of men without consequences from the beginning Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:10; Jer. 10:23; 2 Pet. 3:4.

The Bible is about the conflict between the thousand-year Kingdom of Christ, divided into two ages Eph. 2:7, and the kingdoms of men lasting over 6,000 years, pointing to the need for the ways of Elohim.

The Lord warned us that we would have to patiently endure suffering until the second coming of the Lord Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11; The second coming of the Lord means the restoration of the Bible, one faith from Elohim Christianity, and in about 43 years the second age Eph. 2:17, of the great and terrible day of the Lord. The Destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10 or space weather is back, and the same fire that will destroy those who do not repent Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4; Lev. 10:1-3 will clean up and form a new heaven and a new earth for Christianity to continue in the kingdom of God Matt. 5:5; Eph. 2:7 or the great wedding feast for 750 years Ecc. 7:8.

Many of you supported me in going to school to learn, what now seems to be about me being the watchman over one faith from Elohim Christianity and space weather.

Why don't you help me to help us save our communities, states, and nations by getting ready for EMPs versus Coronal Mass Ejections s that will likely knock us off the power grid for years, until the meek inherit the new heavens and the new earth Matt. 5:5; Eph. 2:7 in about 2065 AD?

