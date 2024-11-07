Ep. 1778: Trump Wins & Florida's Right to Abortion Amendment Fails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant, narrated footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Trump Wins
https://thenewamerican.com/us/politics/trump-wins/
* Florida “Right to Abortion Initiative” Amendment Fails
https://thenewamerican.com/news/florida-right-to-abortion-initiative-amendment-fails/
* Florida Election Watch, Amendment 4
https://floridaelectionwatch.gov/Amendments
#Elections2024 #AbortionRights #Trump #Nullification2024 #DemoniacResistance