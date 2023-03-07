'I have absolute faith that mRNA vaccines will kill you,' says Sucharit Bhakdi, MD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“I have absolute faith that [mRNA vaccines] will kill you.” “Each and every gene-based vaccine has the potential to kill you.” “If any doctor dares to give a jab with mRNA to a child, he is potentially killing this [child].” “My prediction is that we are going to see so many tragedies, that the death of children will become a normal thing.” Sucharit Bhakdi, MD tells Jakobien Huisman in the interview “The Path to Living Hell” in Dec 2022. Producer & interviewer: Jakobien Huisman.
The full 38-minute interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v1w6kuq-dr.-sucharit-bhakdi-the-path-to-living-hell.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News