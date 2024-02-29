© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Feb 28, 2024
In this 30-minute eye-opener, you’ll discover…
- What addiction is and how you can identify it
- The root cause of ALL addictions (that you won’t hear anywhere else)
- What steps you can take to get past your addictions (that actually work)
Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio
The paper I discussed: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352827321002238
Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4fv1k5-healthy-living-livestream-the-true-cause-of-addiction.html