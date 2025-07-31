© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
According to Dr. Joel Wallach, Alzheimer's is "a physician-caused disease... caused by the deficiency of a single nutrient - cholesterol".
"Who told people to get on cholesterol-restricted diets? Medical doctors."
"Who told people to give up eggs and butter and cream and lard? Medical doctors."
"Who began to prescribe statin drugs that lower your cholesterol? Medical doctors."
"And this is the cause of Alzheimer's disease."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/