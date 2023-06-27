Tavistock Institute and mind control

"If you research into the Earth Summit of 1992, which is where it all was birthed, it was this enormous summit where they got 179 countries to sign up to Agenda 21 in 1992. Long time ago.

Prince Charles was there. Big Oil billionaires were there. Maurice Strong, he was the Secretary General of the United Nations at the time. He was an oil billionaire. He'd worked for the Rockefellers for a long time.

