John Mills : I greatly appreciate that the new federal state of China is willing to share valuable information about the CCP threat for Americans
0 view • 03/06/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ajbcs93e4

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Co-founder of the Committee on present danger: China John Mills @ColonelRETJohn : I greatly appreciate that the new federal state of China is willing to share valuable information about the CCP threat for Americans. Because in order to take apart CCP, we have to understand its money flow and hierarchy


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 中共当前危机委员会联合创始人约翰·米尔斯：我非常感谢新中国联邦愿意向美国分享有关中共威胁的宝贵信息。因为为了摧毁中共，我们必须得了解他们的资金流动和等级制度。


