Wall Street rally calls for end to Palestinian assaults, ceasefire in Gaza.

Nearly 9,000 children, 6,500 women killed in Israeli onslaught on Gaza since Oct. 7 and...

Israel intensifies Gaza strikes as Hamas in Cairo for ceasefire talks

Israeli forces have killed at least 187 people in the south and central Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours as a team of senior Hamas leaders reached Cairo for negotiations to end Israel's 12-week-long air and ground assault on the blockaded coastal territory.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorised the prospective sale of M107 155mm projectiles and associated equipment to Israel, valued at $147.5 m, bypassing the customary congressional review process.

The M107 155mm is a highly explosive projectile used by many countries.

According to the Pentagon, Blinken determined that an urgent situation necessitates the immediate sale of military equipment to Israel, leading to the waiver of the standard requirements for congressional review.










