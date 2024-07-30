Catholics “in Ukraine”, Dead Son Club, War, “Christian Trump”? “Dominionism”, Assassination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-07-29 Jesuit Thumb in Ukraine
Topic list:
* Air Force veteran Michael “Garand Thumb” Jones is a
YouTube multi-millionaire: is this why?
* What exactly is going on with the “Russia-Ukraine war”?
* The danger of video-gaming false realities and who is it that created them?
* Flying Monkey Ross helps Johnny add to “the Dead Son Club”.
* Johnny recaps U.S. “incompetence” that got young Americans slaughtered in WWII.
* Was there a WWII tank worse than the “Sherman”?
* Is Donald Trump a Christian?
* Even WWII propaganda is anti-gun!
* Was the late Richard Bennett legit?
* Who is Irish Pastor Paul Flynn and should he be trusted?
* What does “Dominionism” have in common with “Christian Nationalism”?
* “Strategic bombing” against Japan: demons punishing demons.
* Does lopping off your breasts help stave-off breast cancer?
* Johnny Jiujitsu: the photog-on-the-spot.
* What is the plan for Donald Trump’s future? It could be very bad for all of us.
* What really happened with the Reagan “attempted assassination”?
* Lyndon “LBJ” Johnson’s Jesuit.
* Jehovah’s Witnesses were used to gaslight “vaccine hesitancy”.
* The secret life of Charles Tazer-face Russell.
* What does Trump picking “JD” Vance as VP tell us?
* What does Larry Wessels’ Pastor tell us about Christianity in America?
* You MUST be your own: healer, journalist, pastor, etc.—here’s why.
