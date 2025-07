Basic Qualities of God’s Truth, Truth Is Fascinating and Promotes Freedom, Human Conscience

FULL ORIGINAL:

“GOD’S TRUTH IS ABSOLUTE. THAT’S ONE OF ITS QUALITIES OR ONE OF ITS ATTRIBUTES.”

@ 11m15s





“GOD’S TRUTH IS ALWAYS EMOTIONAL. SINCE TRUTH OPENS OUR SOUL TO LOVE, IT ACTUALLY HAS AN EMOTIONAL EFFECT ON US. IT IMPACTS US EMOTIONALLY.”

@ 11m20s





“IF YOU ARE LISTENING TO TRUTH AND IT’S ONLY HAVING AN INTELLECTUAL IMPACT ON YOU, THEN YOU ARE NOT REALLY RECEIVING TRUTH YET. WHEN TRUTH REALLY HITS YOU, IT HITS YOU IN YOUR HEART AND IT MOTIVATES YOU TO ACT UPON IT. AND THAT’S ONE OF THE QUALITIES OF GOD’S TRUTH AS WELL.”

@ 11m33s





“TRUTH GIVES ME MORE FREEDOM. AND IT’S ALWAYS THE CASE. THE MORE YOU LEARN, THE MORE FREE YOU BECOME, THE MORE EASY YOUR LIFE BECOMES AND THE MORE FASCINATING YOUR LIFE BECOMES, THE MORE ENJOYABLE IT BECOMES AND YOU CAN DO THINGS FASTER AS A RESULT OF TRUTH. TRUTH IS THE CAUSE OF THAT. KNOWING THE TRUTH IS THE CAUSE OF THAT.”

@ 14m04s





“GOD CREATED A MECHANISM VIA WHICH WE CAN RECEIVE TRUTH, EVEN IF WE DO NOT HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD.”

@ 16m28s





“UNLESS YOU’VE RECEIVED SOME OF GOD’S LOVE, YOU ARE NOT CAPABLE OF EMOTIONALLY UNDERSTANDING THE TRUTH YOU’RE RECEIVING. BUT BEFORE THAT TIME, GOD IS OBVIOUSLY DELIVERING TO YOU THE INTRODUCTORY FOUNDATION OF TRUTH AND HE’S ALWAYS ATTEMPTING TO DO THAT WITH ALL OF HIS CHILDREN.”

@ 19m46s