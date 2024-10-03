ABC NEWS BUSTED❗ FACES CONGRESSIONAL PROBE 🏛 DEBATE MANIPULATION ALLEGATIONS MOUNT 📺 NNN

Watch Chuck Norris' shocking video

In a bombshell segment of Next News Network's RAW FEED, host Gary Franchi exposes a scandal that's rocking the very foundations of American media. An ABC News whistleblower has come forward with explosive allegations about the recent Trump-Harris debate, and the implications are nothing short of earth-shattering.





Imagine a world where your news is manipulated, where presidential debates are rigged, and where the truth is carefully curated to fit a specific narrative. Well, folks, you don't have to imagine it – because according to this whistleblower, that's exactly what's happening right under our noses.





The affidavit, dated before the debate even took place, alleges collusion between ABC News and the Harris campaign. We're talking about pre-arranged questions, assurances of fact-checking Trump but not Harris, and even specifications about camera angles to make Harris look more favorable. If true, this isn't just biased reporting – it's a direct assault on our democratic process.





But here's where it gets really interesting. The whistleblower claims to have audio evidence to back up these allegations. That's right – recordings that could blow this whole scandal wide open. And yet, the mainstream media is suspiciously silent. Why aren't they all over this story? What are they trying to hide?





Franchi digs deep, exposing the web of connections and the potential far-reaching consequences of this scandal. From the whistleblower's background to the specific allegations, no stone is left unturned. And the questions keep piling up. Why hasn't ABC News categorically denied these allegations? Why are the debate moderators silent? As Bill Ackman pointed out, their silence speaks volumes.





But it's not just about one debate or one network. This scandal opens up a Pandora's box of questions about media integrity, political influence, and the very nature of truth in our society. If we can't trust our news sources to provide unbiased information, especially during crucial events like presidential debates, how can we make informed decisions as voters?





The plot thickens when we learn that a congressman is suggesting ABC News might be called to testify before Congress. This isn't just a media scandal anymore – it's potentially a legal and political earthquake waiting to happen.





And let's not forget the timing of this revelation. Coming hot on the heels of a second assassination attempt on Trump, one has to wonder – is there a connection? Is this part of a larger pattern of media manipulation and political maneuvering?





But here's the kicker – while ABC News is scrambling to contain this scandal, their ratings are tanking. The American people are waking up, and they're demanding answers. The question is, will ABC provide them, or will they continue to hide behind carefully crafted statements and deafening silence?





This story is bigger than just a debate scandal. It's about the integrity of our media, the fairness of our elections, and the future of our democracy. And Next News Network is the only place you're going to get the full, unfiltered truth.





Now, you might be wondering, "Why haven't I heard about this elsewhere?" And that's exactly the point. The mainstream media doesn't want you to know. They're scrambling to keep a lid on this. But we at Next News Network believe you deserve to know the truth.





This ABC News scandal is just the tip of the iceberg. What other secrets are being hidden from the American people? Stay tuned to RAW FEED for more explosive revelations. The truth is out there, and we're committed to bringing it to you, no matter the cost.





Catch the whole RAW FEED live stream at https://youtube.com/live/xp9O_mT3y08





Source: https://odysee.com/@NextNewsNetwork:8/%F0%9F%9A%A8breaking-abc-news-busted!-faces:8