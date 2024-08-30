BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
date 2024-08-30

Pfizer insiders admit vaccinated men are 'chemically castrated' vaccinated men, as doctors are now warning the unvaccinated to avoid sex with them under any circumstances.
472 views • 8 months ago

Pfizer insiders admit vaccinated men are 'chemically castrated' Vaccinated men around the world who thought they had made it through with no side effects are waking up to some bad news this week: groundbreaking research reveals that their sperm behaves in ways doctors have never seen before. According to a new study, vaccinated sperm refuse to swim and instead form knots by self-assembling to form strange 3D ribbon-like structures. But the situation is even worse for vaccinated men, as doctors are now warning the unvaccinated to avoid sex with them under any circumstances.

chemically castratedpfizer insiders admit vaccinated men areavoid sex with them under any circumstances
