Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of our CHILDREN - Part 4

The powers that be, inexplicably recommended, promoted and mandated an untested, experimental vaccine for our children.
We now see our kids, collapsing, dying in their sleep, having brain haemorrhages, pulmonary embolisms and turbo cancers.
When will the truth come out and justice be served??
Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984