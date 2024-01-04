Create New Account
Russian Fire Assault at Verbovoy - Tank View - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Fire assault at Verbovoy: BMD-4 and airborne attack infantry  advance on the Zaporozhye front 

Soldiers of the 108th Airborne Regiment on the BMD-4 break through to the enemy trenches, firing from 30 mm cannons and landing assault troops, who clear the trenches and capture the enemy stronghold.

Our troops continue the offensive on the Rabotino-Verbovoye line, taking the initiative on the Zaporozhye front. Every day the enemy is losing ground and retreating.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

