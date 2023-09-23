BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

29. Spare Your Life Time
ZSpoetry
ZSpoetry
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 09/23/2023

If you untie the packet's tight knot,

Spare your life time and tear it;

Do not exchange your own Life Lot

On trifles if you want to lead.


Do not concern yourself long while

With one mundane task, try to be

In such deeds mindful and agile

To carry out and get free.


Don’t dissipate your time on something

That drains your needful juice of life,

On foisted goals bringing nothing

But self-deceit and overdrive.


If you spend time on false maneuvers

(Somebody's formed by) you miss what

May give you freedom and assurance

And make existence truly glad.


Spare your life time, it will allow you

To do more useful, right-way deals,

More frequently pump up your purview

And actually develop skills!

Keywords
liferight-waypurview
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy