29. Spare Your Life Time

If you untie the packet's tight knot,
Spare your life time and tear it;
Do not exchange your own Life Lot
On trifles if you want to lead.
Do not concern yourself long while
With one mundane task, try to be
In such deeds mindful and agile
To carry out and get free.
Don’t dissipate your time on something
That drains your needful juice of life,
On foisted goals bringing nothing
But self-deceit and overdrive.
If you spend time on false maneuvers
(Somebody's formed by) you miss what
May give you freedom and assurance
And make existence truly glad.
Spare your life time, it will allow you
To do more useful, right-way deals,
More frequently pump up your purview
And actually develop skills!