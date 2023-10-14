Metaphysics 20. Summary & Conclusion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I go over the underlying points I'm making in this series and correct a common misconception about the connection between the brain and perception at the end.
This video was recorded in Myrtle Beach, SC on October 3, 2023. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.