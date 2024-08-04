BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Soul Crusher
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • 9 months ago

White Zombie -Soul-Crusher
Video done on/around ‎June ‎29, ‎2006
"Drop it, buster."

Leatherneck'n down the street like "Hey I'm joyrid'n",  Like a bad dog - come on "Burn in!" Leatherneck'n down the street like "Hey I'm joyrid'n", Like a bad dog - come on "Burn in!"

Demon got my soul and I said "Drive!", Come on - speed kills - but I'm alive yeah!, In my Durango 95 Yeah! Casino on the edge she move like a twister, Gravity crank - solo my sista - Come on, She said "Take me away" Away Away. Shout!

I'm deadly on the eyes an astro-spyder, baby, A powertripp'n no, no, no, maybe? Come on - Angel trumpets again yeah!

Motherfucker scream "horrorshow" time, A diamond ass right on my line, Come on - She said "Take me away" away away, shout

Burning like fat in the fire the smell, Of red, red kroovy screamed mega-flow, A stalking ground without prey, A flash of superstition whimpering like a crippled animal, Dogs of the Soul-Crusher, pulling closer, Like the blue steel jaws of hell

Digg'n in my heart I find a human generator, Duke of N.Y. See Yeah! Eliminator, All you need is love - Yeah! Like, A cool and crazy freak machine she twanged, Off and out like I never seen, I'm gonna take her, I'm gonna take her, Down, her down, her down, watch out!

Shack'n out in my skin, flesh 'n' waves they begin, I'm going out like a holiday (shout it!), Then my mind generate a weepy young "D" to terminate, Takin' a trip, I said, "Straight to hell" (shout it!)

Real country dark the street, hog the road, swamp the beat, She gonna know just what I mean, yeah! Trip back on the serpent move, Z-man slowly bang the groove, Takin' a trip - "a real kick" to hell (shout it!) Think'n that when she die spirit go up to the sky, Devil come a stepp'n, brainiac a look'n below, yeah!

Keywords
deceptionlieswar911bushiraqdictatordistortionaccountableanncoultermisleadobfuscationwhite-zombieepic-pc
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy