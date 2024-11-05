BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Election Day! National Guard Activated, Ballot Measures in WA, OR & CA. Scientific Poll for Prez
Its Election Day 2024! God help us! WA Governor Jay Inslee was the first to activate the National Guard for possible election interference. Oregon and Nevada followed suite. A few of the more interesting ballot measures in WA, OR and CA. The big poll getting national attention out of Iowa that placed Harris over Trump... stunning they said. It's stunning alright, what little effort went into that poll.

#election #election2024 #vote #gotv #seattlenews #oregonnews #californianews #prop36 #oregonrebate #i2109 #i2066 #i2117 #i2124 #trump #harris #poll #presidentialpoll #leftcoastnews #behindtheline #shtf #shtfnews #prep #prepper #survival #areyouready 
trumpprepperelectionshtfsurvivalvotecalifornia newsharrispollgotvprepare you readyseattle newselection 2024shtf newsbehind the lineleft coast newsoregon newsprop 36oregon rebatei2109i2066i2117i2124presidential poll
