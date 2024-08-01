❗️26 prisoners involved in historic Russia-West exchange – Turkish intelligence

There have ben no comments from government officials. The exchange involves Russia, the United States, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Belarus, according to Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization, which mediated the swap.

❗️Turkish intelligence said that the operation to exchange 26 prisoners from seven countries took place in Ankara with its mediation.

Ten of those released as part of the exchange are heading to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States, Turkish channel NTV reported.

adding: ⚡️Americans Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are heading outside Russia, they were exchanged as part of a process involving several countries - Bloomberg