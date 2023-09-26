💥BIG BLAST - A Russian Cruise Missile Hit a Joint Weapons & Ammo Depot - 3000 TONS - of the Ukrainian AF in the Kiselevka area of the Kherson region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A cruise missile hit a joint weapons and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kiselevka area of the Kherson region on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
As a result of the defeat and subsequent detonation, 12 hangars were destroyed, in which more than 3 thousand tons of ammunition of various calibers were stored