BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DTR S3 Ep 268: Bart Sibrel Interview
Deep Thoughts Radio
Deep Thoughts Radio
34 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
105 views • 08/07/2023

Bart Sibrel is the premiere documentary filmmaker when it comes to the hoax of the NASA Moon missions. His two films "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Moon" and "Astronauts Gone Wild" reveal all the essential information that anyone needs to see to understand that our government lied to us and in the process murdered more than one person to keep the story quiet. Today we get the privilege of sitting down with Bart and learning more about what drove him to risk his own safety to bring us this incredible story. Enjoy.


BART SIBREL LINKS:

http://sibrel.com/

http://moonmovie.com/



Keywords
bart sibrelmoon missionsa funny thing happen on the way to the moon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy