Benjamin Netanyahu and Genocide Joe Call the Massacre of Thousands of Palestinian's "Collateral Damage"
Published 2 months ago

Benjamin Netanyahu and 'Genocide' Joe Biden would call the extermination of regular Palestinians 'Collateral Damage' of a one-sided War. Over 19,000 Palestinians have been reported killed in Gaza and thousands of these deaths are young children and babies.


genocidegazanewholocaust

