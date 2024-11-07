Cognitive Dissidents: Election Fallout, False Prophets, & Rumors of War

In their monthly roundtable, Cognitive Dissidents discuss the election fallout, pied pipers and false prophets, whether Trump is backed by the deep state or not, the unavoidable economic collapse, rumors of war, and more!





Websites

Parallel Systems https://parallelmike.com

Monica Perez Show https://monicaperezshow.com





About Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor and host of both the Parallel Systems Broadcast & Parallel Mike Podcast. He is passionate about living purposefully, natural health and self sufficiency.





About Monica Perez

The Monica Perez Show offers a variety of content from Real NEWS REELs, where Monica uses her research and analytical skills to get to the bottom of top headlines from a perspective of truth, liberty & justice; Highlight Reels, where Monica kicks back with the best and the brightest from the podcasting world; and her Interview series where she brings listeners fascinating interviews with principled thought-leaders and experts in fields of interest essential to those who seek the truth about the parasites-that-be or simply pursue an autonomous and independently healthy lifestyle.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)