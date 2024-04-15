Drones are Dominating the Battlefield, and America Should be Worried | Off Leash with Erik Prince

Off Leash with Erik Prince | Drones are Dominating the Battlefield, and America Should be Worried. The era of drone warfare has officially begun, and it’s revolutionizing the battlefield. America no longer has a monopoly on drone technology, and the U.S. Military needs to take notice. Russia recently launched the world’s first fully autonomous land-air drone attack using technology available to all of America’s enemies, including terrorist groups. Meanwhile, Israel has discovered the drawbacks of drones, which make it difficult to fully prevent civilian casualties.

#Drones #AI #Ukraine #Russia #Iran #Houthis #Terrorism #War #History #Technology