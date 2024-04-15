BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Drones are Dominating the Battlefield, and America Should be Worried | Off Leash with Erik Prince
79 views • 04/15/2024

Off Leash with Erik Prince | Drones are Dominating the Battlefield, and America Should be Worried. The era of drone warfare has officially begun, and it’s revolutionizing the battlefield. America no longer has a monopoly on drone technology, and the U.S. Military needs to take notice. Russia recently launched the world’s first fully autonomous land-air drone attack using technology available to all of America’s enemies, including terrorist groups. Meanwhile, Israel has discovered the drawbacks of drones, which make it difficult to fully prevent civilian casualties.

About Our Sponsor


The UP Phone by Unplugged is the first smartphone built from the ground up to put privacy first. With its own operating system and native apps for messaging, email, browser, and app store, Unplugged is completely independent of the Apple/Android universe. Unplugged is double encrypted to ensure your security, and your data will never be sold to advertisers.


Order your UP Phone by Unplugged today at www.unplugged.com/OffLeash!


#Drones #AI #Ukraine #Russia #Iran #Houthis #Terrorism #War #History #Technology

trending newseric princedrone warfareoff leash
