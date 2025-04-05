BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Alien Contact, Abductions & UFOs – Melissa Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
54 views • 5 months ago

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/04/05/alien-contact-abductions-ufos/


In part 1 Melissa shares her experiences with extraterrestrial contact and the impact of her traumatic childhood on her psychic abilities. She discusses her early memories of paranormal encounters, the influence of her military family background, and how literature, particularly Whitley Strieber's work, shaped her understanding of her experiences.


In part 2 Melissa shares her experiences with UFOs, paranormal encounters, and the impact of her upbringing on her life. From her childhood sightings to her adult relationships and the intense fear of alien abduction, Melissa's journey is filled with trauma, resilience, and a quest for understanding. She discusses her encounters with military connections and the ongoing effects of her experiences.

ufoconsciousnessparanormalmilitary intelligencepsychic abilitieschildhood traumaextraterrestrial contactmilitary abductionspersonal journeyparanormal experiencesufo phenomenaabduction experiencesextraterrestrial experiences
