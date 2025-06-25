"NATO is finished" TRUMP just DELIVERED a knockout blow to NATO's globalists | Redacted

Mirrored Content

President Trump rolled into the NATO summit in the Netherlands like a wrecking ball — USA hat on, confidence dialed to 100 — and let the world know: America is DONE footing the bill for Europe’s defense. Trump is flipping the script on freeloading NATO countries, demanding 5% GDP defense spending while most of Europe still struggles to hit 2%. Spain says no. The UK plays accounting games. And Zelensky? He’s just there for the dinner party.





Also, Trump isn’t attending the full summit — he’s making them come to him. It’s a power play, and it’s working.