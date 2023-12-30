How Jesse Jackson Helped to Assassinate Martin Luther King Jr.

I spent two days making this video. If you would like to contact Jesse Jackson or his organization, to share your feelings about him, go to the Contact link at the Rainbow Push Coalition at https://www.rainbowpush.org/ .





This video is on the playlist at https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/zkIz5nzlWebm/





In this video I referred to my previous videos:

Goal Setting with American President Lyndon Johnson

https://www.bitchute.com/video/yVHogZ4jb2sG/





New Evidence about the Assassination of MLK - Part 1 of 4 - Ole Dammegard

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mUIqL5NES1Ik/





New Evidence about the Assassination of MLK - Part 2 of 4 - Ole Dammegard

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6rfWaM0wIW7n/?list=A6mKZQjPziNo&randomize=false





New Evidence about the MLK Assassination - Part 3 of 4 - Ole Dammegard

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vQqbJlDxOU17/





New Evidence about the Assassination of MLK - Part 4 of 4 - Ole Dammegard

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vjAJkJ5chab/





Other links:

Jesse Jackson Was Allegedly Responsible For What Happened To MLK

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ZIVQKt_1mHk

Phony Jesse Jackson:

https://americanfreepress.net/why-martin-luther-king-distrusted-jesse-jackson/

https://www.communityvoiceks.com/2019/01/11/the-plot-to-kill-martin-luther-king-jr-a-conspiracy-fact/

https://www.ufodigest.com/article/breaking-news-jesse-jackson-was-key-fbi-cia-operative-in-martin-luther-kings-assassination/





Jesse Jackson is key covert FBI operative responsible for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr assassination

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EOBpieJ52c&t=8s

JESSIE JACKSON KILLED MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teEplUjU0Bw





Welcome to the anti-Brian Ruhe Show. I want to talk about goal setting with an inspiring example from the civil rights movement – the Reverend Jessie Jackson. I made a video with Ole Dammegard about Jesse Jackson, which is linked below, in the description of this video along with other important links and I’ll play 12 minutes of it, for you.





Jesse Jackson was born 1941 in Greenville, SC and he’s an American civil rights activist, politician, and ordained Baptist minister. Beginning as a young protégé of Martin Luther King Jr. during the civil rights movement, Jackson maintained his status as a prominent civil rights leader throughout his political and theological career for over seven decades. He ran for President in 1984 and 1988 and he served in the United States Senate from 1991 to 1997. He is now 82.





In a previous video, I talked about Goal Setting with American President Lyndon Johnson and that video is linked below.

In this talk, I decided to focus on Jesse Jackson because he so successfully embodied the seven principles of goal setting, that I will share with you now.





These seven principles of goal setting are:





1) Have a burning desire

2) Write your goals down with action plans for their attainment

3) Be self promoting

4) Keep your goals private

5) Take advantage of opportunities when they arise

6) Be a team player by helping other people achieve their goals

7) Timing





I worked in sales in the 1980s and 90s and I went to see the speakers and the authors and I spent hundreds of dollars on books and audiotapes and courses so I learned the importance of goal settings. Success means goals!





So, let’s look at the Reverend Jesse Jackson as an example. He mastered the art of goal setting which took him from nowhere to being the leading voice of blacks in America.





1) Have a burning desire. It’s easier to work on a big goal than a little goal because it motivates you!





2) Write your goals down with action plans for their attainment.





3) Be self promoting. Believe in yourself. Look at Jackson’s I Am Somebody speech: Sesame Street - I Am Somebody

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTB1h18bHlY





In 1960 he became active in local civil rights protests against segregated libraries, theaters, and restaurants.[He graduated with a B.S. in sociology in 1964, then attended the Chicago Theological Seminary on a scholarship but he dropped out after six months. King criticized Jackson for not being a minister like most of the people around King but Jesse just called himself a reverend and kept repeating it until people believe him.





In the year 2000, Jackson received a Master of Divinity degree from the Chicago Theological Seminary based upon his “life experiences”.





4) Keep your goals private. Jackson’s goal was to follow the globalists but he made people think he was helping the blacks and civil rights. So, he had to keep his goals a secret.





5) Take advantage of opportunities when they arise

Jesse Jackson didn’t hesitate to agree to whatever terms they wanted and it was that lack of hesitation, that gave confidence to those around Jesse Jackson that he was a decent man who would always honour his word.