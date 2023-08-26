10th(f) Cooking with EK: TURBO-COWBOY crock pot: broccoli stems, red cabbage, pumpkin, cauliflower, ginger, garlic, and more MVI_3856-7merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch 10th(a) here: https://www.brighteon.com/12eaa748-7e65-468d-ad0b-b78250897ff9
Watch 10th(b) here: https://www.brighteon.com/2680362c-6ae0-44f8-ba6b-c6653bb3600b
Watch 10th(c) here: https://www.brighteon.com/8fc44b78-4d3a-47cd-9371-c99671fbca58
Watch 10th(d) here: https://www.brighteon.com/d3e66314-50ce-4a74-8d25-c42406b2f225
Watch 10th(e) here: https://www.brighteon.com/04fbf8ab-3baa-4453-b289-5b23f9b8ba5f
This edition features minimal chopping up of the ingredients, to save precious time. Yes, I eat this stuff! And relish it. If you are in a hurry and need to do minimal preparation, and are a rugged Aussie male or wannabe, you should find some useful tips here.