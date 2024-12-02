Martyr Samer Hussein, A Legacy of Goodness and Faith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist occupation forces shot Samer Hussein from Einabus, accusing him of a shooting near Ariel. They prevented medical aid, leading to his martyrdom. FPTV speaks to his brother.
Interview: Samir Hussein, martyr's brother.
Reporting: Faris Odeh
Filmed: 30/11/2024
