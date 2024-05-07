© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“He is the greatest world leader” - Steven Seagal came to the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
◾️The actor and special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for humanitarian relations between Russia and the United States said that the future with such a president will be better.