Light 💡and Sound 🎶 Therapy for Mind-Body Harmony 💫. Elevating Health 🧘 With The Harmonic Egg 🥚
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Published 2 months ago

Today on Naturally Inspired Radio birth pods and what the future has in store for child brith. Gail Lynn talks with us about sound and light therapy using the harmonic egg and all of it’s ways it can elevate your health.


Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Thu, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio


Text in your comments/questions to 877-536-1360 and enter to win our weekly giveaway


“Light 💡and Sound 🎶 Therapy for Mind-Body Harmony 💫. Elevating Health 🧘 With The Harmonic Egg 🥚”


