How should Christians respond to afflictions according to Psalms 119?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
0
22 views • 6 months ago

In this heartfelt devotion, we explore the powerful lessons from Psalms 119 and how we can trust God's plan for our lives. By reflecting on the scripture, we learn that God is always in control and everything happens for a reason. Through both good and difficult times, we are reminded of God's faithfulness and love. Join me as we dive deep into the word of God to find encouragement and strength in our spiritual journey. Let's understand why 'God did it' and how this realization can bring peace and joy to our lives. Continue to trust and serve the Lord no matter what challenges may come your way.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:38 Theme and Sub-Theme: God's Faithfulness
01:09 Psalmist's Confession and Testimony
02:10 Union with God: Romans 8:28-30
03:30 God's Sovereignty in Affliction
05:47 Attitude Towards Affliction
08:07 God's Sovereignty and Righteousness
10:52 Conclusion and Encouragement

Keywords
spiritual growthovercoming challengesbiblical teachingsgod sovereigntygod faithfulnessfaith and devotionafflictions and sufferingencouragement and hopemeditation on scripturetrust in god plan
