Hamas Released the First Prisoners held Hostage - a Woman and Two Children

◾️Hamas released the first prisoners - a woman and two children were rescued from hostages.
◾️ On the fifth day of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Hamas militants released the first prisoners from Gaza, media reported. In the footage, a woman and two small children passed through a security cordon and were met by Israeli army soldiers.