Iran's “Red Line” For Azerbaijan That It Will Not Tolerate Being Crossed

Patrick Lancaster.
Oct 9, 2023
Iran has made the assertion over and over that any changes in its borders and transit links with Armenia would be a “red line” that it would not tolerate being crossed.
Iran has opened a consulate general in Kapan (22 OCT 2022) located in the southernmost Armenian province of Syunik, in what appears to be a direct message to Azerbaijan and its backer Turkey.
Azerbaijan – which also has a border with Iran – and its ally Turkey wish to establish a new transport link connecting Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhchivan with the Azerbaijani mainland, a route they call the “Zangezur corridor”.
If the route is established, in effect bypassing Armenian checkpoints, it will have consequences for Iran-Armenia commerce and could sever a major Iranian transit link with the South Caucasus. Iran is standing firm against it
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3o18z4-irans-red-line-for-azerbaijan-that-it-will-not-tolerate-being-crossed..html