Iran's “Red Line” For Azerbaijan That It Will Not Tolerate Being Crossed
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
31 views • 10/09/2023

Patrick Lancaster.


Oct 9, 2023


Iran has made the assertion over and over that any changes in its borders and transit links with Armenia would be a “red line” that it would not tolerate being crossed.

Iran has opened a consulate general in Kapan (22 OCT 2022) located in the southernmost Armenian province of Syunik, in what appears to be a direct message to Azerbaijan and its backer Turkey.

Azerbaijan – which also has a border with Iran – and its ally Turkey wish to establish a new transport link connecting Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhchivan with the Azerbaijani mainland, a route they call the “Zangezur corridor”.


If the route is established, in effect bypassing Armenian checkpoints, it will have consequences for Iran-Armenia commerce and could sever a major Iranian transit link with the South Caucasus. Iran is standing firm against it


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3o18z4-irans-red-line-for-azerbaijan-that-it-will-not-tolerate-being-crossed..html

iranbordersturkeyarmeniared lineazerbaijanpatrick lancastertransit linkskapansyunik
