Sliwa: 'Smash a cop right in the face and get paid'

29 views • 07/23/2023

Guardian Angels Founder Curtis Sliwa and Joe Pinion join "The Count" to discuss NYC paying Black Lives Matter protestors $13 million, Illinois eliminating cash bail, and Eric Adams regretting inviting illegal immigrants into NYC.

