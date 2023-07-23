Sliwa: 'Smash a cop right in the face and get paid'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Guardian Angels Founder Curtis Sliwa and Joe Pinion join "The Count" to discuss NYC paying Black Lives Matter protestors $13 million, Illinois eliminating cash bail, and Eric Adams regretting inviting illegal immigrants into NYC.
