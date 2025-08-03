Unseen Shadows Among us by The People of The Qur'an - TPQ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::Evil Unseen Spirits and Humans Releasing Poisons of Deceit and Hatred:::: All credit and Glory goes always to the one that created everyone, inspires his servants, motivates his servants, protects them,and so one and so on , Alhamdoelillah means all thanks to The Creator, The One and Only Lord that made our beloved Messenger of the Evangely Isa/Jesus, Peace and Blessings from the Creator be upon him and all other Messengers, Prophets and Submitters to the Creator's will.Check out my video's if you like these types of video
You can Support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform) by taking care of yourself,friends or family using one of the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.