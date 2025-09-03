The UK government is desperately trying to roll out mandatory digital ID, under the guise of tackling the same migrant crisis it is instrumental in facilitating in the first place. 🤡



Digital ID is THE hill to die on. All the other totalitarian technologies, including CBDCs, social credit systems, personal carbon allowances and 15-minute districts, depend on digital ID being in place first.



If we ever allow our governments to take us down that road, the only destination it leads to is digital dystopia, and it will be very difficult to ever turn back.



DO NOT COMPLY.

Source @Real Wide Awake Media

