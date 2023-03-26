Looming BIG CHANGES coming our way

I don't know who the host is nor his channel name or I would credit it. However, Colonel Douglas Macgregor KNOWS the situation in Ukraine, that the USofA oafficials are lying through their teeth and that things are going to be very sketchy for us in the near future.

He lays out our grim future in his clear, accurate, understated way.

I saved you a trip to the tracking ewe-toob site. You can view it here without that Big Brother stuff hanging onto your activities.