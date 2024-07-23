Many people find pleasure in unrighteousness.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #108; Once in union with Christ the knowledge you absorb, matters! 2Peter chapter 2 warns against false teaching across the landscape and into the current day and age. Pseudo spirituality, religion and counterfeits are around every corner, they are designed to distract and lead Believers astray, as well as keep Unbelievers blind to the truth.